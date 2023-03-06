Home News Petition filed for contempt of court action against Maryam Nawaz rejected
Petition filed for contempt of court action against Maryam Nawaz rejected

The Lahore High Court has given a safe verdict on the petition filed against PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for contempt of court proceedings, according to which the petition has been dismissed as inadmissible.
Web Desk: According to the details, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of Lahore High Court heard the contempt petition filed by Advocate Shahid Rana against Maryam Nawaz and Azam Nazir Tarar. reserved the decision.
Petitioner Advocate Shahid Rana argued that Maryam Nawaz gave a speech in Sargodha and this matter comes under the jurisdiction of this court, Maryam Nawaz has insulted the court on six occasions, I have not filed this petition for my fame. Kay, I don’t even need publicity, we have to implement the law of contempt of court.
It was requested on behalf of the petitioner that the court should issue a show cause notice to Maryam Nawaz for contempt of court, Pakistan is not a republic.
After hearing the arguments of the petitioner, the court reserved the decision, which was released later, in the decision, the court dismissed the petition filed against Maryam Nawaz and others for contempt of court as inadmissible.

