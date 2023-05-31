Petro and Maduro will search in Venezuela for the remains of Colombian victims of paramilitarism – news

It is intended that the paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso help identify the areas where the victims are buried.

At the end of a bilateral meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, President Gustavo Petro announced that the two governments agreed to begin the search in the neighboring country for the remains of Colombian victims of paramilitaries, who would have been buried on the other side of the border. .

According to the Colombian president, who participates in the meeting of 11 leaders called by the Brazilian ruler, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to talk about integration, peace and cooperation in South America, seeks that paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso help identify the areas where the victims are buried in Venezuela.

In this regard, Petro declared: “We have reached an agreement with President Maduro, after the confessions of Salvatore Mancuso, the paramilitary chief who decided to confess the truth, and said, in the midst of his confessions, that there were a series of amounts of Colombian dead buried on the Venezuelan side, because it was the way to hide and disappear what I consider was a genocide of the Colombian people by paramilitaries in that region, unfortunately linked to sections of the State that helped in that assassination.”

“We are going to develop all the work that we can with our experts in identification of corpses. Colombia already has a tradition in that, an experience, ”he said.

“If Mancuso manages to detect the areas, if indeed there are corpses there, then the Venezuelan State would help us to return the remains and deliver them to their families,” concluded Petro.