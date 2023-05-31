He withdrew around $15,000 and criminals took everything from him

PROBLEM. –

Students, passersby, merchants and inhabitants of the Polytechnic sector experienced a moment of terror when they saw that armed criminals stole a large amount of money from a woman who was in a taxi.

The vehicle in which the criminals are presumed to have fled is a double-cab van with tinted windows. (Citizen courtesy photo)

The criminal acts do not stop in Riobamba, this time, near the intersection of the avenues November 11 and Pedro Vicente Maldonado, by the Polytechnic School of Chimborazo, there was an assault on a woman who was in a taxi from the cooperative Tierra New. The objective of the crime and according to the agents of the Chimborazo Judicial Police (PJ), was to take a large amount of money from her, which minutes before the robbery she withdrew from Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil park.

Emilio Castro, a PJ officer mentioned that they continue with the investigations to locate the vehicle in which the criminals were traveling. “The circumstances of the event were recorded at 09:30. since a woman went to get a large sum of money and unfortunately did not request the police service for the transfer of valuables that the National Police has,” said Castro, who stressed that no one was injured and that the criminals would have used a weapon blank, that is, said ammunition does not throw projectiles, but generates noise. In addition, the criminals broke the glass of the taxi to steal the money, the sum of which is estimated to be 15 thousand dollars, which was going to be used for construction.

Castro recommended that the general public request the free service, which is the transfer of securities, and not trust it because in certain cases there are people who hang around financial institutions to commit this kind of crime. (25)