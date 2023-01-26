“The worst mistake of @petrogustavo is that looking for MORE hydrocarbons does NO harm to the country. NEITHER. That is a fallacy of Petro. And the damage is NOT done to his government but to those who follow. Irresponsible. In 2018 he wanted to change oil for avocados!!!”, Robledo expressed without taking long to receive a response from the first of the Colombians.

“Fico, Jorge, made fun of exchanging avocados for oil, but that’s what the arab and norwegian world does that uses its oil funds for agriculture and clean energy. In Colombia, hydrocarbons will continue to be sought. Signed exploration contracts are still in force,” Petro clarified through his Twitter account.

The response did not stop there and through an image President Petro showed how the announcement of the transition to clean energy has positively impacted other oil companies in the world.

“I leave you this chart of the behavior of the share prices of major oil companies in the world, compared to Ecopetrol. As you will see, the decisions of strong conversion towards clean energy have triggered the price of the shares of the oil companies compared to Ecopetrol,” he concluded.

It should be remembered that the controversy regarding exploration and exploitation policies arose again after the Minister of Mines and Energy Irene Vélez, during her participation in the World Economic Forum, assured before the international community that no more contracts would be awarded of this type in Colombia.