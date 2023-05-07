With the participation of Morocco.. an emergency meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers

Morocco will be represented at the meeting by a delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad, Nasser Bourita, and it includes, in particular, the Moroccan ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League, Ahmed Tazi, and Hicham Ould Salay, Morocco’s deputy delegate to the Arab League.

The meeting, which will be held in three sessions, is devoted to discussing developments in the situation in Sudan, as well as the position on Syria and its return to occupying its seat in the Arab League, as well as the latest developments in the Palestinian cause.

In a speech during the session on the Syrian file, Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Foreign Minister and head of the current session of the Council, stressed the importance of Arab contributions in formulating solutions to the region’s crises, calling for Arab solidarity and solidarity in order to overcome challenges and activate the Arab leadership role in settling Arab issues and distancing them from international and regional complications. In order to preserve the common Arab interests.

He expressed regret for the continued suffering of the Syrian people as a result of the failure to reach a political settlement to the crisis that has been going on in this country for years, the multiplicity of external interventions in it, and the divergence of the international community’s attention to other issues, which resulted in a state of complete stagnation that lasted for years, highlighting that in light of this situation it has become The fate of the Syrian people in all its sects is linked to the alignments on the international arena, which is witnessing an unprecedented state of polarization, and has become a hostage to the terrorist groups that have been pushed into the Syrian arena by states and organizations to achieve political goals.

He stated that while the Arab countries assume their responsibility to advance a political solution to the crisis in the context of the current international stalemate, the Syrian government must bear the main responsibility in reaching this solution, and implement the relevant commitments, reaffirming the need for the countries concerned with the crisis and the international community to fulfill their obligations. towards the Syrian people.

Andafter the meeting Council Resolution No. 8914 on Syria concluded، To resume the participation of delegations of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic in the meetings of the Council of the League of Arab States, and all its affiliated organizations and agencies, as of May 7, 2023.