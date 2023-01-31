The meeting took place at the Casa de Nariño and apparently it was very convenient for both the national government and the Attorney General’s Office since they were able to reach concessions that allow the consolidation of ‘Total Peace’.

One of the most important meetings for the country took place yesterday at the Casa de Nariño between the Head of State Gustavo Petro and the Attorney General of the Republic Francisco Barbosa. One of the main conclusions is that a consensus was reached to allow progress in the negotiation of ‘Total Peace’.

The appointment took place after the Attorney General’s Office refused to lift arrest warrants for 16 members of the “clan del Golfo” and “los Pachenca”, who had no political status and some of them are even extraditable , something the government said it was unaware of.

Despite the fact that the meeting apparently took place in a good atmosphere, the prosecutor expressed to the President of the Republic his concern about the decrees that could be issued regarding a possible ceasefire with two groups of drug traffickers. According to the information provided by the Casa de Nariño, prosecutor Barbosa is concerned that these groups do not have any territorial delimitation in the framework of the suspension of military operations, affecting the operations of the Office of the Prosecutor.

The prosecutor also stated that the activities of the Prosecutor’s Office will continue in the same way against criminal structures and will verify the decrees that are issued through the presidency to adjust them to the Law.

Barbosa assured that a law is required to bring criminal organizations to justice and that the arrest warrants against the bosses of these gangs will not be suspended as long as there are no regulations that allow this step to be taken for peace negotiations. total’.

On the points that the submission will have, Barbosa said that “total peace” can reach a transitional justice and the Prosecutor’s Office will accompany those efforts, with prison and restorative justice.

It is worth remembering that a few days ago there was talk of cartels that were seeking to pay million-dollar sums of money to be part of the spokespersons for peace on maximum alert not only to the Colombian authorities, but also to the federal agencies of the United States, who have several extraditables that could end up on these lists are being targeted, as revealed by the national media.

The Attorney General of the Nation was emphatic in pointing out that the “total peace” plan is possible, as long as the framework of transitional justice is defined, which, like the other jurisdictions created previously, must have sentencing and restorative justice.

In this scenario, the brother of President Juan Fernando Petro was splashed, who in April last year, in the middle of the presidential campaign, unleashed a controversy after his visit to the La Picota prison in Bogotá, what is said is that he would be under the figure of «builder of social forgiveness» the scandal was baptized in public opinion as ‘The Pillory Pact’.

This January 30, however, the brother of the head of state pointed out that this never existed, that he did not meet with extraditables there and that they are using his name “below the ropes” to negotiate to enter total peace.

Likewise, he said that he has not received any offer of money, but that he has learned that they have charged up to 20 million pesos to find an appointment with him.

«We had already sat down with Gustavo a while ago and he told me: «Look what is happening». This has been known for some time, first as gossip and Semana magazine has determined that things are not just like that, that they are negotiating for peace, ”he added.

Given this, Barbosa announced that he will summon Juan Fernando Petro to testify as a witness about the versions of alleged payments from drug lords who are trying to sneak into the peace negotiations.

Regarding the release of the members of the front line who were captured for vandalism during the national strike, prosecutor Barbosa said that he respects the decisions of the judges of the Republic.

He added that “there is no animosity or personal problems between the Attorney General of the Nation and the President of the Republic.”