



“Lord, he rests in you and although his absence hurts us and we lack his presence, that was your will and we ask you Lord, grant him eternal rest.”

“He who believes in me, even if he has died, will live”

Rest In The Peace Of The Lord Who In Life Was:

Pedro José Chaca Chaca

His Wife: Ruth Marlene Maxi Plaza; His children: Carolin Viviana, Pedro Josué and Brigith Vanesa; His Mother: Mercedes Beatriz Chaca Ambrosi, Parents-in-law, Brothers, Brothers-in-law, Nephews, Cousins ​​and More Relatives; They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear family member, and invite the vigil of his mortal remains in the “Eternity” room of the Patrimonial Cemetery, located on Octavio Díaz and Vicente Rocafuerte streets; As well as the Holy Mass that will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of María Auxiliadora located on Vega Muñoz and General Torres streets, and then its transfer to the Patrimonial Cemetery of Cuenca for its burial .

Those Who Invite Infinitely Appreciate Your Presence…

———————–

“The echo of his laughter, the sound of his voice, the scent of his clothes and the kindness of his manners will forever resonate. Because a pious man deserves nothing less than to be eternally remembered in our prayers.”

After a long life full of goodness and blessings, I return to the bosom of the Lord, who in life was:

Mario Antonio Montero Vicuna

His Parents: César Rogerio Montero Mora (+) and Luisa María Vicuña Arévalo (+); His children: Marco Antonio and Salomé Del Rocío Montero Barreto; His grandchildren: Isaac and María Elisa Montero; His brothers: Teodoro, Belisario (+), Olimpia (+), Reinerio, Susana, Gilberto, Oscar and Pedro Montero Vicuña; His In-laws, Nephews, Cousins ​​And Other Relatives.

They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear member of the family, which occurred on Monday, April 3 of this year in the city of Cuenca.

The vigil of his mortal remains will take place today, Tuesday, April 4, starting at 11:00 a.m. and the Religious Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel Room of Santa Ana Campus. Burial In The Same Place.

His Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

Cuenca, April 4, 2023

———————–