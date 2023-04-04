The work break that Easter allows, of four days for some and longer for others, is conducive to valuing many aspects of life that go unnoticed in everyday life.

It is important to fully live everything that represents something positive both individually and collectively, for that it is essential to recognize what we have, what surrounds us and what is there at our disposal, but that perhaps we do not value it in the real sense in which we should do it.

From the collective, there are many things to do in this little work break. Fortunately we live in a region with a lot of diversity from the religious, tourist and cultural aspects, with a wide range of elements that we should make the most of.

In this context, the call made by the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce seems appropriate and pertinent so that, at the institutional level and the different organizations, “visitors are recognized as the most precious asset that must be cared for and accompanied from when he arrives to when he leaves and do everything possible to make him come back; hopefully accompanied by others from your family group or with friends who have similar interests. For this reason, all the members of the tourist chain must agree to offer novelties, incentives and opportunities aimed at producing emotions and sensations that can be narrated in a thousand ways when they return to their place of residence”. This is productive, stimulates the economy and allows benefits for all.

In order to activate processes that guarantee tranquility this Holy Week, we share the warning that the Chamber of Commerce makes to the different authorities, in the sense of anticipating controls, taking into account that numerous devotees arrive in Valledupar to visit the temples and participate in religious events.

In this way it is warned that the occupation of churches is total and hand in hand with the crowd pickpockets, thieves of briefcases and cell phones arrive who must be controlled by the authorities. “Similarly, heat stroke and suffocation episodes require immediate attention from paramedics and Civil Defense units. During the festival, the homage to the Virgen del Rosario and the live representation of the Vallenata Legend bring together a high number of residents and tourists in certain areas of the city, which must be included in the contingency plans of the authorities of health and the police.

Once everyone’s safety and tranquility are guaranteed, in addition to all the religious agenda, it is recommended to visit with the family a series of sites and other attractions that Valledupar and the region offer during the Greater Week, such as the Calle Grande Artisan Center, popular sales of sweets and food in Plaza Alfonso López and Parque Los Algarrobillos, in Valledupar, the Guatapurí river and everything that its surroundings offer such as La Provincia park. Additionally, there are many nearby sites with great devotion to Holy Week such as the township of Valencia de Jesús and the municipality of San Diego, among others of similar condition.