In a surprise announcement, President Gustavo Petro reported that retired General William Salamanca will be the new director of the National Police, replacing General Henry Sanabria.

“I appreciate the hard work of General Henry Sanabria and General Yackeline Navarro at @PoliciaColombia. The new director of the Police will be General (R) William Salamanca, he is a Major General of the Reserve, with more than 37 years of experience in the institution, ”said President Petro on his Twitter account.

The Head of State also pointed out that while General William Salamanca rejoins the institution, General Tito Castellanos, who had been serving as head of the National Police Service, will take over as manager.

«Our gratitude to General Henry Armando Sanabria and the BG. Yackeline Navarro. While he assumes as the new Director General of the National Police the MG. William Salamanca, who will rejoin the institution, will be in charge of the BG. Tito Castellanos,” Defense Minister Iván Velásquez said.

Salamanca, the new director of the Police, is a business administrator and police administrator, with specializations in international relations and comprehensive security; master’s degree in government and public policy from the Externado de Colombia University and Columbia University (New York), master’s degree in public security and student at the hemispheric defense center in Washington DC where he has advanced studies on the fight against terrorism, crisis management and leadership.