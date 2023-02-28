President Gustavo Petro announced the departure of Alejandro Gaviria, Minister of Education and María Isabel Urrutia, Minister of Sports and Patricia Ariza, Minister of Culture.

In the midst of the different debates that are taking place in the country as a result of the reforms that the Petro Government intends to implement. It was announced a few minutes ago, the departure of three ministers.

Aurora Vergara will be the new Minister of Education; Astrid Rodríguez will be the Minister of Sport.

“This government is not going to give up reform to improve health, pensions and fair working conditions for all Colombians,” said the president in his address on national television.