(ANSA) – SIENA, APRIL 10 – Six people were injured in an accident involving three cars on the A1 Milan-Naples motorway between Chiusi and Valdichiana in the direction of Florence. In the queues that were created upstream of the event, which took place around 11, a second accident occurred at km 389 which involved a heavy vehicle and two cars: one person was injured, the ambulance intervened Pegasus.



Firefighters, mechanical and medical assistance, traffic police patrols and personnel from the 4th Florence section of Autostrade per l’Italia were on site.



At the moment there are seven km of queues in the section affected by the accidents towards Florence. To allow rescue operations, traffic was temporarily blocked in the stretch between Val di Chiana and Chiusi towards Rome and there are three km of queues.



Autostrade recommends for users coming from Rome and heading north, to exit at Chiusi, take the SS326 first in the direction of Torrita di Siena and then in the direction of Valdichiana and then return to the A1 at the Valdichiana station. For long distances from Rome to the north, it is advisable to exit at Orte, take the E45 towards Perugia and then return to the A1 at the Valdichiana station.



