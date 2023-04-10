news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – The English referee Michael Oliver has been appointed to referee the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals between Benfica and Inter scheduled for tomorrow at 9pm in Lisbon. On the other hand, the Romanian Istvan Kovacs will direct the Italian Champions League derby between Milan and Naples on Wednesday at 9pm at the San Siro. (HANDLE).

