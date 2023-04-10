This is what the code of conduct looks like at the Banja Luka tennis tournament.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Banjaluka will host the renowned Serbian Open tennis tournament from April 16 to 23.

The list of participants who will fight for the trophy and 250 ATP points in the “Mladen Stojanović” park is impressive, led by the best player on the planet, Novak Djokovic, who is also the first holder of the tournament.

The Banja Luka audience will also be presented with Andrej Rubljov, Stanislas Vavrinka, Gael Monfis, Rišar Gaske, Borna Ćorić… and all visitors will have to adhere to the strict rules prescribed by the ATP.

Namely, to the tennis complex but also to the courts themselves it is not allowed to bring alcohol, weapons, illegal substances, glass, open drink containers and bags, as well as food and drinks purchased outside the complex.

It is also forbidden to use any means of transport within the tennis complex.

The seats in the stands are numbered, and special seats are provided for people with disabilities.

Parking for all tournament visitors, on the other hand, is not providedand children under the age of 5 are not allowed to enter the Serbian Open matches, although they will be allowed to enter the “fan village”.

Mobile phones must be silenced, and the organizers of the tournament emphasized that there is no “dress code”, but that the audience is expected to dress decently during the tournament.

Also, during the matches and in the tennis complex, the use of classic, but also electronic cigarettes of all brands is not allowed.

When it comes to covid-19 protocols, attendance at the tournament does not require certificates of having contracted the corona virus, nor a certificate of vaccination, while wearing protective masks is not mandatory either.

