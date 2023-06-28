Home » Petro announces protest note to Russia
President Gustavo Petro has announced that the Colombian Foreign Ministry will present a diplomatic protest note to Russia, in response to the recent attack that occurred in Ukraine in which Colombian citizens were affected.

The incident took place in the city of Kramatorsk, in the midst of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a devastating attack against a restaurant in the center of the city, the well-known Colombians Sergio Jaramillo and the writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, who were having dinner in the place, were injured. In addition, the Colombian citizen Catalina Gómez was also affected.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement strongly condemning the attack carried out by Russian forces against a civilian target in Kramatorsk. He expressed his solidarity with the fatalities and their families, as well as with all the people affected by this violent act, including the writer Victoria Amelina.

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán contacted Sergio Jaramillo, Héctor Abad Faciolince and Catalina Gómez to convey his concern, solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery. The Colombian Foreign Ministry will continue to provide support and monitoring of the situation, working tirelessly to ensure the protection and well-being of Colombian citizens abroad.

President Petro said this afternoon that a diplomatic note will be presented in protest: “Russia has attacked three defenseless Colombian civilians. It thus violates the protocols of the war. Foreign Ministry must deliver diplomatic note of protest. We await the safe return to their homes of Sergio, Héctor and Catalina”.

It is worth mentioning that in the shelling, 10 people lost their lives and according to the kyiv State Emergency Service, around 50 people were injured.

