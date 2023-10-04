Petro apologized on behalf of the State for “false positives”

“Thank you very much,” some mothers have simply said when taking the microphone, after repeating their children’s names. But, despite their gratitude for the act, the mothers stressed that it is late and the excuses come from a Government that had nothing to do with the events: “this act should be an act of forgiveness and should not be the minister who is currently (whoever does it)”, Martínez alluded.

While Florinda Hernández, mother of Elkin Gustavo Verano Hernández, murdered on January 15, 2008, pointed out directly: “it was Juan Manuel Santos, the one who should have been present to show his face to us and ask for forgiveness,” she criticized.

Santos, who as president won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 after signing peace with the FARC, was one of the defense ministers during the worst years of extrajudicial executions, which coincided with the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010). .

The JEP, the special court created by the peace agreement, which has gone the furthest in judging this episode, has determined that the armed forces developed a “macrocriminal pattern” in which the paramilitaries also participated and that ended the lives of 6,402 young people, especially low-income.

Since then, mothers like those from Soacha have undertaken a search for their children, to recover the bodies that were disappeared, but also to demand justice and know “who gave the order” for them to be murdered.

“Our fight does not end and we will continue to move forward to find those truly responsible and find and know who gave the order to commit these crimes,” alleged Jackelin Castillo, sister of Jaime Castillo and president of the Mothers of Victims of False Positives (Mafapo). .