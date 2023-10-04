Study Shows Reduced Radiation Therapy Highly Effective for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Men with prostate cancer may soon be able to receive much less radiation therapy as part of their treatment, according to a new study led by Professor Nicholas van As from the Royal Marsden Hospital in the UK. The research suggests that doses of radiation can be reduced by three quarters, meaning that patients would only need five higher radiotherapy sessions instead of the current standard of around 20 sessions. This breakthrough could allow thousands of men to receive higher doses of radiation therapy in fewer sessions during hospital visits.

The study involved nearly 900 men with medium-risk prostate cancer that had not spread internationally. After five years, the results showed that 96% of men who received the five high doses of radiotherapy were cancer-free, compared to 95% of men who received at least 20 doses of standard radiotherapy. Side effects like increased urination were low in both groups.

Professor Nicholas van As described the results as “outstanding” and a “huge change” in the treatment of prostate cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer globally. One patient, 64-year-old Alistair Kennedy-Rose, who took part in the study, expressed his shock at being diagnosed with prostate cancer but praised the quick and simple treatment he received. He underwent five radiotherapy sessions in the same week using the Cyberknife system without any side effects.

The study also highlighted that none of the participants received hormone therapy, which is usually used to block testosterone and manage prostate cancer but has various side effects. The researchers estimate that about 8,000 men in the UK each year could benefit from this new treatment. Standard treatment in the UK currently involves 20 doses of radiotherapy, while other countries like the US use up to 40 doses.

The findings present hope for faster and more effective treatment for men with prostate cancer. Simon Grieveson, deputy director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, praised the new therapy and its potential to reduce hospital visits. Alistair Kennedy-Rose urged other men to get checked and emphasized the importance of early detection for simple and low side-effect treatments.