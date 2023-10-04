Rising Soccer Star Julián Martínez: An Inspiring Journey of Self-Improvement and Family Support

An old saying about self-improvement says: “Put your heart, mind and soul even in the smallest acts and this way you will be a successful being”, this phrase is closely followed by Julián Martínez Solano, a young man who in recent months entered on the national football radar.

At the age of 19, he became an asset for Pedro Troglio in his undefeated Olimpia and Reinaldo Rueda put his eagle eye on him. Call after call, he has appeared in the Honduran Senior National Team and aims to be in the Pan American Games that begin on December 20. October in Chile.

The promising soccer player spoke exclusively with Diario Diez, he told us what he had to go through to see light at the end of the tunnel and remembered his father who left this world when he was only four years old. “Many memories come to mind, everything I have experienced and what I have suffered.”

The Ceibeño had an offer from Motagua and Olimpia at the same time and he confessed that it was what made him decide on the lions. Additionally, Maynor Figueroa’s admirer spoke of the pride he feels in playing on the same team with his older brother Edwin Solano. “The family is very happy because they see us playing.”

In an interview with Julián Martínez, he was asked about his journey from playing in the minor leagues to becoming a national team member and starter for Olimpia, the winningest team in Honduras. Martínez expressed his happiness and gratitude for how far he has come, attributing his success to hard work and the support of his mother. He also mentioned the influence of Pedro Troglio, the coach who gave him his debut and played a crucial role in his development as a player.

Martínez revealed that he had spent time playing in Uruguay, where he learned valuable lessons and gained experience playing with older players. He shared his decision to join Olimpia over Motagua, explaining that his mother’s loyalty to the team played a significant role in his choice.

The young player also opened up about the hardships he faced growing up, including the loss of his father at a young age. Martínez touched on the importance of his neighborhood, Ponce de La Ceiba, in his life and the memories it holds. Emotionally, he mentioned how much he missed his father on Father’s Day but expressed gratitude for the love and support he received from his mother.

When asked about his first salary as a professional player, Martínez shared that he sent most of it to his mother, wanting to give back to her for everything she had done for him. He also talked about the unique opportunity he and his brother Edwin had to play together on the same team, making them part of a select group of brothers in the National League.

Despite doubts from others in their neighborhood, Martínez and Edwin persevered and are now enjoying the success they have achieved. Martínez expressed his pride in his family’s happiness and support for their accomplishments.

As a child, Martínez always had a love for the game of football, and he and Edwin grew up playing together. He credited his brother as his role model for leaving their comfort zone to pursue their dreams. Martínez shared a cherished childhood anecdote, highlighting the close bond he shares with his brother.

Overall, Julián Martínez Solano’s rise in the football world showcases the power of hard work, determination, and the support of loved ones. His story serves as an inspiration to young aspiring athletes who are working towards their own dreams.

