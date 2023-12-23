Manchester City beats Fluminense 4-0, coach Pep Guardiola makes history

The Manchester City team victorious in the Club World Cup, in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), December 22, 2023. AHMED YOSRI / REUTERS

Manchester City added a new line to its record by winning its first Club World Cup on Friday, December 22 at the expense of the Brazilian team Fluminense, crushed 4-0 in Jeddah, where coach Pep Guardiola won an unprecedented fourth title in the competition. The Spanish technician had in fact already been crowned with FC Barcelona (2009, 2011) and Bayern Munich (2013).

The European champion, which passed under the Emirati flag in 2008, succeeds Real Madrid, five-time winner of this Club World Cup which was in its twentieth edition. The two teams, victorious in the semi-finals against the Japanese Urawa Reds (3-0) for City and the Egyptians Al-Ahly (2-0) for the “Flu”, were in the final for their very first participation.

And on Friday, there was no need to be late at the King Abdallah stadium as the English champions opened the scoring after just… 40 seconds of play. Taking advantage of a poor recovery in the axis from veteran and former Real player Marcelo , the Dutchman Nathan Aké placed a curling shot on the goal post of Fabio (43) and the ball returned to the Argentinian Julian Alvarez who had followed and scored with his chest.

The team of Fernando Diniz, also coach of the Seleçao, believed to benefit from a penalty in the 16th minute for a foul by the Brazilian goalkeeper of City, Ederson on German Cano, but the latter was flagged offside. On the contrary, it was the English club who doubled their lead in the 27th minute, with an own goal from Nino. The central defender and captain deflected a cross from Phil Foden into his goal, which had been superbly cleared by Rodri, voted best player of the tournament at the end of the match.

City confirms European domination in the tournament

Two other goals were scored in the second half by the clearly dominant English, by Phil Foden (72nd) and Alvarez at the end of the match for a personal double (88th). “We faced the best team in the world over the last five years”declared by Fernando Diniz. “The team tried to play under a lot of pressure and came through most of the time. Congratulations to the players who lost against a great team. »

Manchester City, who were playing without their injured key men Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, have played five matches in twelve days, or one every three days since December 10. A hellish pace for the Citizens, authors of a resounding quadruple last season: Champions League, FA Cup, English Championship and UEFA Super Cup.

“I’m very happy, I feel like we’ve closed a chapter”said Pep Guardiola. “We have won all the titles, the work is done, it’s over”.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola after collecting his medal in Jeddah on December 22, 2023. MANU FERNANDEZ / AP

Manchester City also confirmed European domination in this Club World Cup. Since 2012, no trophy has escaped the representative of the Old Continent, certainly always more financially powerful. The last South American club to have registered its name in the winners of this World Cup is the rival of “Flu”, the Corinthians of Sao Paulo, winner of Chelsea 1-0 in Yokohama in December 2012.

For its next edition, in the United States in the summer of 2025, the Club World Cup will change format and go from seven to thirty-two teams, and will be played every four years. Earlier, in the third place match, Egypt’s Al-Ahly beat Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2.

The World with AFP

