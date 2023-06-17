Home » European Championship qualification: Scotland celebrate victory in Norway
European Championship qualification: Scotland celebrate victory in Norway

European Championship qualification: Scotland celebrate victory in Norway

Status: 06/17/2023 8:24 p.m

Top striker Erling Haaland is again threatened with the role of spectator at the European Football Championship 2024 in Germany with the Norwegian national team. The Norwegians lost 2-1 to Scotland in the European Championship qualifier on Saturday evening (June 17th, 2023).

Norway, who last played in a major tournament at EURO 2000, are fourth in Group A with just one point from three games. Scotland are top of the table with nine points, while favorites Spain (three points) have played one game less.

Haaland hit too few for Norway

A week after the triumph with Manchester City in the premier class, Haaland converted a penalty kick (61st) to make it 1-0 for the hosts at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. It was Norway’s 22nd goal in 24 internationals. The 22-year-old himself had previously been fouled.

But Lyndon Dykes (87′) and Kenny McLean (89′) turned the game around in the closing stages. Norway’s next opponent is Cyprus on Tuesday (8:45 p.m.).

Hungary with zero number in Montenegro

Hungary missed out on a potential leap to the top of the table in Group G. The team around Bundesliga pros Willi Orban, Dominik Szoboszlai (both Leipzig) and Roland Sallai (Freiburg) did not get more than 0-0 in Montenegro and with four points from two games is two points behind the unplayable leader Serbia.

