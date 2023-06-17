Tea Tairović concert in Tašmajdan singer Galena | Entertainment

Tea Tairović is holding her first solo concert tonight, and she was supported by the Bulgarian singer Galena.

Singer Tea Tairović has been announcing and preparing her first solo concert in Belgrade for a long time, and now the time has finally come to sing all her hits with the audience at Tašmajdan until late into the night.

Numerous visitors are ready to dance to the infectious rhythm of Thea’s songs, especially those from the new album “Ballerina”. Bulgarian singer Galena, who recently recorded a duet with Tairović, also appeared in front of the gathered photographers. The seductive creation, the slender line and the chains that emphasized her, drove everyone present crazy, and in a short statement, Galena emphasized how much she appreciates the Serbian singer.

“Cooperation with Theo is very dear to me, I respect her work a lot. I have to admit that I am a bigger star in Bulgaria than she is in Serbia,” smiled Galena, not hiding her excitement about the concert.

GO STOMAK, LANCI – PRETTY BULGARIAN WOMAN AT THE CONCERT OF SERBIAN SINGER! Tea Tairović is ready for a spectacle, look at her colleague!

And here is the star of the evening:

