Home » Tea Tairović concert in Tašmajdan singer Galena | Entertainment
World

Tea Tairović concert in Tašmajdan singer Galena | Entertainment

by admin
Tea Tairović concert in Tašmajdan singer Galena | Entertainment

Tea Tairović is holding her first solo concert tonight, and she was supported by the Bulgarian singer Galena.

Source: Kurir/ Petar Aleksić

Singer Tea Tairović has been announcing and preparing her first solo concert in Belgrade for a long time, and now the time has finally come to sing all her hits with the audience at Tašmajdan until late into the night.

Numerous visitors are ready to dance to the infectious rhythm of Thea’s songs, especially those from the new album “Ballerina”. Bulgarian singer Galena, who recently recorded a duet with Tairović, also appeared in front of the gathered photographers. The seductive creation, the slender line and the chains that emphasized her, drove everyone present crazy, and in a short statement, Galena emphasized how much she appreciates the Serbian singer.

“Cooperation with Theo is very dear to me, I respect her work a lot. I have to admit that I am a bigger star in Bulgaria than she is in Serbia,” smiled Galena, not hiding her excitement about the concert.

Check out Galena:

And here is the star of the evening:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Almaviva still in the storm, on 22 June...

BYD New 12-metre eBus in Hungary, for ever...

Black Mirror sixth season actors Selma Hajek |...

SCHMITZ CARGOBULL New plant inaugurated in Zaragoza, Spain...

what will the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy...

“Matthew’s life is destroyed”

Sicily, a shark puts bathers on the shore...

Carnage in a school in Uganda: at least...

The shipwreck in Greece, Tsipras: “The Europe of...

MICHELIN In Turin, the Group celebrates 60 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy