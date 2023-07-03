White Elephant Foods Partners with Chinese National Women’s Football Team in Historic Agreement

July 2, 2023, Qingdao – In a groundbreaking move, White Elephant Foods has joined forces with the Chinese National Women’s Football Team as an official partner for the first time. The signing ceremony took place in Qingdao on July 2, and saw the participation of key figures from both organizations.

The signing ceremony was attended by He Xiaofeng, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chinese Football Association and General Manager of China Fortebao Football Industry Development Company, Shui Qingxia, Head Coach of the Chinese National Women’s Football Team, and Yao Zhongliang, Chairman and President of Baixiang Foods, among others. Notable women’s football players Wang Shanshan and Zhang Linyan were also present to witness the historic moment.

As part of this partnership, White Elephant Foods announced the establishment of the “Sounding Rose Blooming Fund” to support the development of Chinese women’s football youth training. This fund aims to cultivate young talent and provide necessary resources for the construction of a robust youth training system.

During the signing ceremony, He Xiaofeng expressed his gratitude towards Baixiang Food for their support and highlighted the resilience and determination of the Chinese women’s football team. He emphasized that with the support of the business community, the team’s success would continue to flourish.

Yao Zhongliang, Chairman and President of White Elephant Foods, acknowledged the strong fighting spirit of the Chinese women’s football team, which serves as an inspiration for the company. He expressed his excitement to support women’s football and encouraged other Chinese companies to follow suit to promote the spirit of women’s football and embody the Chinese spirit.

The Chinese women’s football team has gained considerable recognition in recent years, with their remarkable achievements in the Asian Cup. Their unwavering determination and ability to overcome obstacles have not only impressed the Chinese people but also captivated the international football community.

The partnership between Baixiang and the Chinese National Women’s Football Team is founded on shared values of perseverance and resilience. This collaboration will provide significant impetus for the further development of Chinese women’s football and inspire White Elephant Foods to achieve greater victories.

Apart from supporting the women’s team, Baixiang is also committed to practicing corporate responsibility and giving back to society. The development philosophy of White Elephant Foods revolves around benefiting the people and the society. By focusing on youth training, Baixiang aims to secure the future of Chinese football and pave the way for the growth of the women’s team.

The head coach of the Chinese National Women’s Football Team, Shui Qingxia, expressed her gratitude for Baixiang’s support and emphasized the importance of sustainable youth training in the development of Chinese football. She believes that with Baixiang’s strong support, the team will continue to strengthen and thrive.

The partnership between White Elephant Foods and the Chinese National Women’s Football Team signifies the significant role that sports play in shaping the nation’s identity. By joining hands with the women’s team, White Elephant Foods aims to contribute to the development of Chinese sports and establish a deep connection between the spirit of women’s football and Chinese brands in the hearts of the people.

This collaboration marks only the beginning of Baixiang’s efforts to support Chinese sports. The company plans to continue innovating and developing new products while actively participating in sports public welfare initiatives. Through these endeavors, they hope to contribute to China‘s ambition of becoming a sportin

