Dominican Audrys Nin Reyes Wins Jumping Championship at Pan American Games

Dominican Audrys Nin Reyes Crowned Jumping Champion at Pan American Games

The Dominican Republic’s Audrys Nin Reyes emerged as the jumping champion at the Pan American Games held in Santiago this week. His outstanding performance barely surpassed that of Brazilian Arthur Nory Mariano, who secured the second position on the podium. Canadian Felix Dolci claimed the third place.

Both Nin and Nory obtained an impressive score of 14.466 points. However, Nin’s victory was secured by his superior difficulty of the jump, where execution is also graded but with less weight in comparison.

The competition featured a predominantly Latin presence, with Brazilian Yuri Guimaraes finishing in fourth position and Argentina’s Daniel Villafañe reaching the sixth spot.

Nin’s triumph not only highlights his exceptional skills but also showcases the talent present in the Dominican Republic’s athletic community. His victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes from the region and proves that hard work and dedication can yield remarkable results on an international stage.

The Pan American Games is a significant event that brings athletes from across the Americas together to showcase their abilities and promote friendly competition. With each successful edition, the games continue to solidify their role as a platform for fostering camaraderie and celebrating athletic excellence.

