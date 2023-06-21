Petro orders the Police Director to strengthen the fight against corruption

“When I appointed General Salamanca, the first thing I thought, being the new Director of the National Police, is that a strong and profound fight against corruption could be generated there. Proceed, General, whoever falls falls!”

This was stated by President Gustavo Petro during the promotion ceremony of the Police Director, General William Salamanca, who goes from major general to four-star general, an event held at the ‘General Francisco de Paula Santander’ Police Cadet School. , this Tuesday in Bogota.

In this regard, the President considered that one of the priorities of the Government of Change is to remove this cancer and throw out the corruption of the servants of the State of Colombia.

“You have all the authorization on my part, as President of the Republic, as its Commander, according to the Constitution, to carry out all the investigations that are relevant, so that they reach the consequences that are appropriate,” instructed the President Petro to the Police Director.

“Surely we will not like certain developments, but it has to be like that,” he said, adding that the members of the Public Force must be certain that in the institution, from its highest command, from the President of the Republic downwards, corruption is not allowed.

In his speech, the Head of State asserted that one of the fundamental tasks of General Salamanca is to protect the police institution from any type of collusion with organized crime.

“Getting the Colombian police institution to isolate itself more and more substantially from any contact, collusion, with crime is essential. This is your first and great responsibility, General Salamanca, as I have expressed it to you in private and in public,” he said.

And he stressed: “It is essential that the Police, in their intelligence bodies, in their different functions, be able to isolate themselves and we have to protect them, and that is one of the precautions in the face of any corruption process. That is to say, before any process of cooptation that the crime, which we have to combat, provokes, by taking over our own institution”.

In addition, she highlighted the growing female participation in the National Police, about which she said: “This presence of women in the Public Force is valuable in this fight that we have to wage against corruption and to take care of life in Colombia.”

“A Police that cares for life in Colombia, that is the challenge that is now proposed to us, with your new rank, Mr. General Salamanca, Director of the Police: to transform the Colombian Police into the world power of life, in the institution par excellence that cares for human existence in our territory”, concluded the President of the Republic. with RSF

