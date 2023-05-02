Petro proposes territorial and progressive ceasefire to advance Total Peace

From Madrid, Spain, in development of the official visit that began this Tuesday, President Gustavo Petro, proposed a territorial and progressive ceasefire with the ELN and the other criminal gangs to advance in Total Peace

In a statement to the media at the Colombian Embassy in Spain, the Colombian president stated:

“Peace processes always have to reach a ceasefire, without that there is no point in talking about peace. At some point you have to stop shooting. We have some proposals on our side, which have to do with regionalizing the ceasefires. They could progressively increase in the national geography and, also, periodize them”.

And I add:

“You can start with regional ceasefires and, as time goes by and trust is built, we can move on to extending them throughout the national territory.”

Petro arrived in Madrid early Tuesday morning accompanied by the First Lady of the Nation, Verónica Alcocer, and was received by a delegation from the Spanish Government and members of the Colombian Embassy.

Upon arriving in the Spanish capital, President Petro traveled with his delegation to the Colombian Embassy in Spain, where he was received with banners and shouts of joy, through which they welcomed him and expressed their support.

On the morning of this Tuesday, the Head of State will visit the VI Fair of Services for Colombians in Madrid.

Topics such as Total Peace, the energy transition, sustainable tourism, infrastructure development and education are part of the work agenda that the President of the Republic will fulfill in Spain between May 2 and 5. with RSF

