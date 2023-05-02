Talks and Tests – Mashriq TV

On the one hand, negotiations are going on and on the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given an indication of a big movement and a long march in case of failure of negotiations with the government. Practically compiled. In case of failure of negotiations, the people should be ready for a big movement. The movement is starting with rallies in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, culminating in a historic long march. It should be noted that two meetings have been held between the representatives of the government and Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding the negotiations. On the other hand, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, while answering Turkey after Turkey, has said that Tehreek-e-Insaf should protest so that these negotiations end. Khawaja Asif He had further to say about the negotiations that he did not know whether he was seated in a legitimate manner or in an illegitimate manner. This is what we are doing. What is the result of the rest of them, what is the result in the last one year. Imran Khan should do what he has to do so that he does not have any sheep. He also did the Wazirabad Long March at the behest of someone. He resigned from the assemblies earlier, if he had sat in the assemblies today, we would have had a problem, we are getting political benefit from his every decision. Although it was done by an opponent. There is a voice, but from its reality, these are not criticisms, but reformative phrases that are worth noting. However, the tragedy of Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has been that it starts two things simultaneously and does not pay full attention to any one strategy and consultation. Every two campaigns are not successful because of lack of The PDM chief is following the policy of opening two fronts and not only in these talks but also in any public forum where Tehreek-e-Insaf is represented, he has not only announced it but also practically. His attitude is strict and aggressive. Contrary to the usual strategy of Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, on the other hand, the ruling party Muslim League-Nun is also not ready to show flexibility in any way. It is clear from Khawaja Asif’s statement that he is not interested in negotiations, but political. Instead of taking the burden themselves, they put the burden on Tehreek-e-Insaaf to come up with such measures on their behalf that should be used as a basis to wrap up the negotiation process. A section of PML-N is sympathetic towards PTI and they are ready to go to some extent. The difficult thing is that the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaaf itself is going to play in the field in which the political opponents will take them down. In this regard, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has clearly said that Tehreek-e-Insaaf will lose in the confrontation and the government will get an opportunity to postpone the elections by one year according to the constitution. In order to reduce all these political factors and the state of political chaos in the country, it is in the interests of the country and the nation and Tehreek-e-Insaf itself to exercise patience and to play the political stakes thoughtfully. No, but the camel of political affairs can always sit on a crotch, so adopting a policy of “see the oil, see the oil flow” will be politics. There have been many experiences of protest politics, long marches, encirclement and arson. The way the country has been turned into a mockery by the government and the Tehreek-e-Insaf, the elites are not affected. How do politicians resolve matters politically and at the negotiating table, they are in their place, but no one can be allowed to cause more problems to the people by spreading chaos in the country. This is a country of more than 22 million people. Few politicians. And it is not the domain of the political parties to use the country in their fight. Politicians should not only be interested in their own political interests, but they should also understand the responsibility of paying attention to solving the problems of the people and the country.