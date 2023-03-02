The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, proposed this Wednesday to his counterpart from El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, a “international forum” to compare the experiences of both countries regarding the reduction of homicidesafter the Central American ruler wished the Andean nation to lower those rates.

“Well Nayib, we went from 90 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 1993 in Bogotá to 13 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. We did not build prisons but universities. It is good to compare experiences. I propose an international forum”Petro expressed on Twitter.

Earlier, Petro assured in a government act that they can be seen on networks “The terrible photos – I can’t get into other countries – of the concentration camp in El Salvador, full of young people, thousands and thousands, imprisoned that gives one the chills.”

This is in reference to the fact that the Bukele government transferred 2,000 alleged gang members to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), a maximum security prison for 40,000 prisoners.

In this regard, the Salvadoran president told Petro that “results outweigh rhetoric.”

“I want Colombia to actually manage to lower the homicide rates, as we Salvadorans have done. God bless you”Bukele posted on Twitter.

In images published by the Salvadoran government in recent days, the prisoners can be seen, shirtless, with the characteristic tattoos of the gangs.

“I think that there are people who like that, without a doubt, seeing the youth in jails and they believe that this is security and popularity soars, without a doubt,” said Petro’, who added that “the president of El Salvador He feels proud because he managed to reduce the homicide rate starting, he says, by subjugating the gangs that today are in those jails, in my opinion, gruesome”.

El Salvador has been under an exception regime since March 2022, that suspends constitutional guarantees, after an escalation of homicides generated, according to an investigation by the local newspaper El Faro, by the alleged breach of a pact with the gangs.