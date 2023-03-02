Home News “Sea force 7”? Fake information pumped by Piantedosi and politicians. Now the Coast Guard confirms: “That day was force 4” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
“Sea force 7”? Fake information pumped by Piantedosi and politicians. Now the Coast Guard confirms: “That day was force 4” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

A long chant used as a screen for three days crumbled in its inconsistency as soon as the Coast Guard broke the silence. “With the force 7 sea it was impossible to intervene”, repeated authoritative exponents of the government and majorities from the very first hours to justify the lack of intervention by the most experienced military force […]

