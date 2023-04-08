Home News Gustavo Petro published draft energy public service policy
Last Good Friday, the President Gustavo Petro published the link of the draft of the project that seeks to modify the ways in which the energy service provider for the country is selected, which are described in Decree 1073 of 2015, with which policies and guidelines for efficiency have been established and competitiveness of the electric power service.

Through his Twitter account, the Colombian president published a trill with the draft of the project, which seeks that citizens can send their comments about it, until April 16, 2023, in order to send it to the approval of the competent entities.

“In this link you will find the draft for the new public energy service policy”, President Petro commented on his Twitter account. Said seven-page content seeks, among other things, to generate significant attention for the selection process of the provider of Last Instance, in the national energy system.

The initiative promoted by Ministry of Mines and Energyseeks to adopt different measures to ensure that this public service, so important for Colombians, has a better quality and guarantees access to it for thousands of compatriots.

Here you can find the link of the draft, published by Gustavo Petro:

