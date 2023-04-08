Manchester United had 21 shots in the first half against Everton, their most on record (since 2003-04) in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game

Manchester United strengthened their grip on a top-four place and kept Everton deep in relegation trouble with a one-sided victory at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay’s well-taken first-half effort and Anthony Martial’s first Premier League goal since December were enough to give United victory.

However, it should have been more for Erik ten Hag’s men, with Jordan Pickford making a string of fine saves and Aaron Wan-Bissaka somehow failing to finish into an empty net after Antony’s shot had bounced straight back to him off a post.

There was also late concern for the hosts when Marcus Rashford was forced to leave the field and was pictured walking very gingerly up the tunnel to the home dressing room.

That is not what Ten Hag needs before Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla, although Martial’s return, along with that of Christian Eriksen, who made his return as a substitute after two-and-a-half months out with an ankle injury, were welcome as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro completes his four-match domestic suspension.

As for Everton, they are in the unsatisfactory position of having to see how others do before knowing what the full damage caused by this defeat will be but knowing – again – there is no easy way to secure their top-flight survival.

Everton reliant on Pickford

It has been 10 games now since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard in the Goodison Park hot-seat.

That period has yielded 12 points and should Everton continue with that average over the final eight games, they should survive – although it would condemn their supporters to a repeat of the nervy end to the season from 12 month ago.

Evidently, their four remaining games against fellow sides in the relegation scrap will be key and all could yet hinge on the final game of the season at home to Bournemouth.

But to even get that far, goalkeeper Pickford will have to stay fit.

In the first half of this contest, he alone stood between Everton and a hammering that could have been very damaging to their goal difference.

There was one save with his trailing leg to deny England colleague Rashford which Pickford knew nothing about. But apart from that, it was a combination of good positioning, agility and alertness that denied the hosts.

Any criticism of his failure to keep out United’s opener was picky in the extreme. The home side smoothly moved the ball across the field from their left and once the Everton defence failed to clear as the ball bobbled around Rashford on the edge of the area, they were on the back foot as Jadon Sancho fed a superb pass to McTominay, who finished first time from close range.

And there was little Pickford could do to prevent United’s second either as Rashford squared to an unmarked Martial, who, within 10 minutes of his introduction, had scored more Premier League goals in this game than Wout Weghorst has managed in his entire loan spell at United, emphasising why Ten Hag is so keen to have the Frenchman fit.

More to follow.

Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1by Gea 29Wan-Bissaka5Maguire6Lee Martinez12Malacia 39McTominay8Bruno Fernandes 21Antony15Sabitzer25Sancho 10Rashford 1 by Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

5 Maguire

6 Lee Martinez

12 Malacia

39 McTominay

8 Bruno Fernandes

21 Antony Substituted for Martial at 60′ minutes

15 Sabitzer Substituted for Fred at 76′ minutes

25 Sancho Substituted for Eriksen at 77′ minutes

10 Rashford Substituted for Weghorst at 81′ minutes Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

9 Martial

14 Eriksen

17 Fred

19 Early

20 Sharing

27 Weghorst

28 Pellistri

31 Butland Everton Formation 4-4-2 1Pickford 23Coleman5Keane2Tarkowski22Godfrey 17Iwobi27Gueye8Drunk7McNeil 11Gray50Simms 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Patterson at 87′ minutes

5 Keane

2 Tarkowski

22 Godfrey Substituted for Mykolenko at 45′ minutes

17 Iwobi

27 Gueye Substituted for Garner at 60′ minutes

8 Drunk Substituted for Davies at 60′ minutes

7 McNeil

11 Gray

50 Simms Substituted for Maupay at 70′ minutes Substitutes 3 Patterson

4 Holgate

13 Mina

15 Begovic

19 Mykolenko

20 Maupay

26 Davies

30 Coady

37 Garner Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 73,509 Live Text Match ends, Manchester United 2, Everton 0. Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Everton 0. Attempt saved. Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst. Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United). Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nathan Patterson. Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko. Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United). Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution, Everton. Nathan Patterson replaces Séamus Coleman because of an injury. Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Alex Iwobi (Everton). Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst. Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Substitution, Manchester United. Wout Weghorst replaces Marcus Rashford because of an injury.