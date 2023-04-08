A new shipwreck is reported in the waters of the central Mediterranean. The site makes it known Afroplanete.com according to which a boat with 49 people on board sank off the Tunisian coast, and at least 35 people would have lost their lives, while 15 would have been rescued.

According to the same source, the sinking of the boat was caused by “strong waves, which made it difficult for the passengers and crew to move and remove the water from the boat”. A judicial source confirmed the sinking to Reuters, speaking of “at least 20 missing” and “17 people rescued off the coast of the city of Sfax”.