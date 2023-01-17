Those who do not accept the decree issued on January 16 will have to face legal actions such as judicial sanctions by the Superintendency of Transportation. There are 143 tolls that will have to take advantage of the measure, whether they are under the control of Invías or the ANI.

From the Ministry of Transportation it was said that “it implies increases, mainly, in the cost of living and the cost associated with supply chains, which has an impact on inflationary pressure and on the reduced ability to obtain the goods and services necessary for the satisfaction of the needs of the population.

Rejection for increase in toll rates between Bogotá and Boyacá

The third week of 2023 began with another increase in costs, this time in the Briceño-Tunja-Sogamoso concession, whose toll will rise by 13%despite the fact that last week Guillermo Reyes, Minister of Transportation, assured that no toll from Invías or the ANI would increase in price.

Drivers of cars, trucks and campers, who previously paid 8,900 pesos, will now have to pay 10,000 pesos. Buses, trucks and minibuses will go from 9,800 pesos to 11,100.

Consequently, Jaime Raún Salamanca, representative to the Chamber for Boyacá, has ruled on the matter, requesting the immediate intervention of the Government through Minister Guillermo Reyes.

And it is that many of the complaints of road users are based on the fact that the lighting is not good and that, due to this and other shortcomings, there have been multiple accidents.

In statements to the media, Rosa Tocarruncho, who is part of the Peasant Youth Resistance in Tuta (Boyacá), asked the Government to rule on the recent announcements that have upset travelers.

“Faced with these differential rate increases that are being presented at the national level, and from the announcement that they (Government) made, which I don’t know would really be necessary, real measures should be considered to control tolls at the Colombian level, there are many the problems of inequality, poverty, inflation and it is time to make decisions regarding tolls in Colombia”.

It should be remembered that the Machetá toll, which is part of the Sisga Transversal Concession, will rise with the 2022 CPI, that is, 13.2%. This will be the rates for vehicles, depending on their category:

Cars, trucks, campers: 16,600 pesos.

Minibuses, buses with rear axle with double tires: 20,200 pesos.

Small two-axle trucks: 11,500 pesos.

Large two-axle trucks: 11,500 pesos.

Vehicles with three and four axles: 24,400 pesos.

Five-axle vehicles: 63,300 pesos.

Six-axle vehicles: 73,400 pesos.

It should not be forgotten that there are some special rates for single-tire vehicles, which would pay 7,300 pesos. Vehicles with axles and single rim will pay 11,600 pesos. Buses and trucks with double tires, 14,500 pesos. Buses and minibuses with rear axle, 14,600.