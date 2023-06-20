Petro spoke after the collapse of the labor reform in the Chamber

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, ruled on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, on the collapse of the labor reform, which did not pass the process in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives; because he did not have the necessary quorum for his analysis.

Through his Twitter account, the Colombian president practically ruled out this initiative in this legislature, after there was not the number of congressmen required to start the discussion; reason for which the session had to be adjourned.

“The collapse of the labor reform is very serious. It shows that the desire for peace and a social pact does not exist in the economic power”, stated the head of state.

According to Petro, “the owners of capital and the media managed to co-opt Congress against the dignity of the working people. They believe that profits come from slavery, long hours and complete job instability. The government of change will not abandon the interests of the worker and the worker.

Labor was one of the three great reforms of the Executive, together with health, which was also settled in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, and pensions, which was debated in the Seventh Commission of the Senate. A hard setback for the president, who trusted that he would continue his course in the legislature. with Infobae

