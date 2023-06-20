Titan, “an English vehicle is able to locate it”. But the US government does not authorize it

Newfoundland (Canada), June 20, 2023 – La solution to trace the missing Titan submarine the area surrounding the wreck of the Titanic may be much closer than you think. Yet the United States they don’t seem to be willing to give theauthorization to put it into practice.

The US Coast Guard and Canadian authorities continue to search for the Titan submarine

According to The Daily Telegraph, the US government would be preventing a remotely piloted vehicle from participating in the rescue mission of the submarine.

The vehicle, which belongs to the company Magellan Limiteda team of deep-sea specialists, would in theory have all the potential to locate and raise the Titan from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

And the group of experts is also ready to contribute to the research; from 7pm on Monday he is at an airport in the Channel Islands, waiting to receive clearance to take off to reach the coasts of Newfoundland. But, although he has already received the green light from the Ministry of Defense to leave UK airspace, the US government does not appear to be inclined to accept the request to join the rescuers off the Canadian island.

Second Bretton Hunchakformer chairman of RMS Titanic, Inc., who on several occasions partnered with Magellan Limited, to research U.S. officials they would be preferring another vessel based in New York. The latter, however, is able to arrive ‘only’ at 3 thousand meters of depth, unlike the ‘denied’ vehicle which reaches i 5 thousand meters.

The vehicle

According to Hunchak, the Magellan Limited remotely operated vehicle has a winch capable of pulling submarines out of Atlantic waters, as well as having the ability to detect signals and send them to the surface.

The company of Guernseythe westernmost island of the Channel Islands, had made last summer the first full-size digital scan of the Rms Titanic. A literally mammoth project, as well as the largest of its kind. To do this, she had used two submarines that they put together 700,000 images of the wreck.

The appeals

A situation that Hunchak defined as “painful”, for which “irreplaceable human beings” could lose their lives.

“We have British, French and US citizens on board and every minute counts. It is not a rational decision, the vehicle with the winch is the only resource we have and the team members are experts in this sector – he declared to the Telegraph, launching his personal appeal -. Why not manage both vessels? The more help we can get the better, e denying it to us means giving up all the possibilities of saving human lives”.

To echo him too David Concannonadviser to the OceanGate Expedition. “The experts are sitting on the track, ready to go. We have a ship off Newfoundland ready to take them there – she told NewsNation -. And there are people whose lives are at stake. We have to move.”

Rescuers warned that it may take up to two days to reach the ocean floorif the vessel sank. A decision, therefore, that of the US high offices, to be pondered as soon as possible.

