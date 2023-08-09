Petro, unique and unrepeatable

The Petro phenomenon is unique and unrepeatable, difficult to replicate, hated by trade union, business, economic and social elites, incredulous that a man who submitted to the rules of peace would win the presidency with the rules of democracy, which It is still frustrating for those who still label the head of state a guerrilla and launch balloons and make noise with scandals of empty pitchers to tie him up legally and politically and not let him work.

Brief words with the power of thousands is a reflection made by the writer, former senator and serious candidate for mayor of Bogotá, Gustavo Bolívar, to refer to the first son of a president who goes to jail, but not because the children of other presidents They have not committed a crime, but because no other president allows justice to act independently and without pressure as Gustavo Petro does.

And of course, the media show of a prosecutor quick and selective to investigate political opponents, but slow to clarify the great scandals that the country knows: Odebrecht, Hidroituango, Reficar, Interbolsa, SaludCoop, Dragacol, Foncolpuertos, Ecopetrol, Ruta, could not be missing. del Sol, Water Bonds, Covid Vaccines in which $117 billion were sold, and other looting of the treasury.

However, there is hope that the next prosecutor, from the shortlist that the President of the Republic made official before the Supreme Court of Justice, will face these investigations with the same speed as prosecutor Barbosa to prosecute Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez.

Ángela Buitrago, Amelia Pérez and Amparo Cerón are courageous women with results to show in dark investigations of terrorism, parapolitics, forced disappearances, paramilitarism, the takeover of the courthouse and other events that shame the nation and stain history.

No less relevant are the notes of the journalist Gonzalo Guillén, when he affirms that if Petro’s son committed a crime, he should be tried. What is reprehensible is that Uribe’s children, Zuluaga, the wife of prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, the husband of Marta Lucía Ramírez and Duque’s mother, among others, can commit crimes and be immune from justice.

There is no evidence to investigate President Petro without first calling the Marlboro man or the ‘Turco’ Hilsaca to testify, to determine alleged contributions and origin of money from individuals that Nicolás Petro would have appropriated, totally unrelated to the political campaign he led his father to the presidency, characterized by the great debates that have the untouchables of this country in public ridicule. Let the show go on! has sarcastically said the vallenato singer, Julio Rojas Díaz, involved in the process.

In the worst case scenario, the nation’s first magistrate would face a political trial before the Investigation and Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives, more than because of evidence, due to the disinformation of the prepaid press, today in crisis due to the rise of the social networks, which democratized the news.

We do not forget the trajectory of the fight against corruption undertaken by the Colombian president, who is facing a smear strategy, replied the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca in support of President Gustavo Petro Urrego, regardless of how vain and advantaged he was. her son Nicolás for public procurement in the Atlantic under the umbrella of having a father as president, another research chapter, but let me tell you that the responsibilities are individual, regardless of whether or not you grew up with him.

By Miguel Aroca Yepes.

