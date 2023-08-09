Home » Maquila regime with expressive growth expects to exceed 23,000 direct jobs this year
Maquila regime with expressive growth expects to exceed 23,000 direct jobs this year

The reports presented by the vice minister of the MIC, Francisco Ruíz Díaz, and by the president of the CEMAP, Carina Daher, indicate that the maquila regime increased the generation of jobs by 5%, compared to last year.

Until the month of July of this year, companies under the maquila regime reported direct employment of 22,604 people, 5% more than last year and it is expected to exceed the figure of 23,000 direct jobs generated this 2023.

Regarding the trade balance, there is a surplus of US$274 million compared to the US$233 million from January to July 2022. Accumulated exports are more than US$581 million.

The Vice Minister of Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC), Francisco Ruiz Díaz, and the president of the Chamber of Maquiladora Companies of Paraguay (CEMAP), Carina Daher, presented this Monday the report of the industries in the sector.

During this year, 22 new maquila projects were approved and investments are currently US$ 1,002 million for the 278 companies operating under this regime.

The report indicates that 22,604 workers are registered on the payroll of companies and the Social Welfare Institute (IPS), while a total of 10,850 indirect jobs are estimated for service providers to the industry.

The main export products under the maquila regime are auto parts (27%), clothing and textiles (20%), food products (16%), aluminum (12%), and plastics (6%).

The main export destinations are Brazil, 56%; Argentina, 12%; USA, 7%; The Netherlands 6%, Singapore 5% and Chile 5%.

