Candidates for the governorship of Antioquia talk about health, animals and ecosystems

In the case of the environmentHe stressed that within his administration “there will be two components that need to be worked on. First of all, basic sanitation, we have deplorable conditions (…) in rural areas that are much more aggravated.”

After Rendón, he came Cristal Halabywho, for his part, assured that the main problem of this category is poor administration: “The administration is completely politicized, we are going to replace it with people who know how to manage a budget, how to manage a payroll, by people who know how to hire.”

On environmental issues, Halaby stressed that protection measures must be modeled on the lifestyle that characterizes 21st century man.

Jorge Gomez, a candidate who participated after Christian Halaby, gave a counter and accurate response, where he mentioned that “the capitalization of Savia Salud must be done. We can integrate the EPS with the department’s hospital network, we have a network to save Savia Salud.”

Juan Diego Gómez He took a different path than the other candidates, since this candidate assures that the main problem is economic: “In matters, there is a lot of work and challenges to overcome. Firstly, the high financial risk in which the 95% of first and second level and second level hospitalsresolve this intervention with the National Government.”

Besides, Gómez spoke about his proposals to improve the health of the animals that live in the department. On this topic, the candidate commented: “we are going to increase the sterilization brigades, support the regional shelters that I created when I was a deputy and we are going to have public veterinary assistance by subregions.” Finally, he assured that his job in the governorship will be to stop fertilization.

Luis Fernando Suárez, for his part, spoke about how the most important thing is to guarantee total health coverage on the part of the state: “We must be able to ensure that public health risk management actions are included in the municipalities,” he commented. Furthermore, he reaffirmed that, apart from coverage, a prevention program is needed.

Finally, Mauricio Tobón spoke about the corruption problems that do not allow the good distribution of public resources “In Antioquia there are families that have become rich with the hospitals, with which they have become political clans that today are supporting candidacies for the Governor of Antioquia, for my part I promise not to hand over any hospital to any political party.”

