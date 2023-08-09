Haba: Toy manufacturer discontinues Jako-o brand

The toy manufacturer Haba is discontinuing the Jako-o brand. The business area will no longer have a future due to the protracted economic problems, the company based in Bad Rodach (Coburg district) announced on Tuesday. “In order to be able to master the challenges of the future, the family business will in future concentrate on the two core segments Haba and Haba Pro.”

The Haba Familygroup is currently undergoing the largest restructuring in the company’s more than 85-year history. Stefanie Frieß, the managing director responsible for sales and marketing, is therefore quoted as saying that one cannot avoid breaking up the previous structure with the three independent business areas Haba, Haba Pro and Jako-o.

The Upper Franconian toy manufacturer had previously reorganized its management team and announced large-scale job cuts. The company has not yet given any details. The company had “massively felt the difficult economic conditions as the effects of the corona pandemic,” it said in a statement.

also read

Under the Jako-o brand, the company sells clothing, shoes, toys and furniture for children and babies, among other things. According to their own information, around 2000 people work for the Haba Familygroup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

