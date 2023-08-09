Home » Haba: Toy manufacturer discontinues Jako-o brand
Business

Haba: Toy manufacturer discontinues Jako-o brand

by admin
Haba: Toy manufacturer discontinues Jako-o brand

The toy manufacturer Haba is discontinuing the Jako-o brand. The business area will no longer have a future due to the protracted economic problems, the company based in Bad Rodach (Coburg district) announced on Tuesday. “In order to be able to master the challenges of the future, the family business will in future concentrate on the two core segments Haba and Haba Pro.”

The Haba Familygroup is currently undergoing the largest restructuring in the company’s more than 85-year history. Stefanie Frieß, the managing director responsible for sales and marketing, is therefore quoted as saying that one cannot avoid breaking up the previous structure with the three independent business areas Haba, Haba Pro and Jako-o.

The Upper Franconian toy manufacturer had previously reorganized its management team and announced large-scale job cuts. The company has not yet given any details. The company had “massively felt the difficult economic conditions as the effects of the corona pandemic,” it said in a statement.

also read

Under the Jako-o brand, the company sells clothing, shoes, toys and furniture for children and babies, among other things. According to their own information, around 2000 people work for the Haba Familygroup.

See also  Subsidies: savings for motorists, retirement at 63 and other areas in question

You may also like

Uranium, Niger makes the West tremble. This is...

The Rise of Gold Jewelry: A Shift in...

Industry – Lindner consultant criticizes Green program for...

Piazza Affari, the worst in Europe (-2%), banks...

Property tax: Every eighth municipality increased the assessment...

Paypal debuts in crypto and launches its stablecoin...

The Big Three of Foundry Gather on Science...

Austria: 9.7 percent more pension – but that’s...

Air traffic, over one million EU flights in...

Health – Federal government plans campaign on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy