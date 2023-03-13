On the morning of this Monday, March 13, President Gustavo Petro sent a strong message to the outlaw organization of the gulf clanthis due to the armed actions that the criminal structure has been carrying out in Antioquia after promising a cessation of hostilities in the face of a possible peace negotiation.

Due to the affectations in the community, the president ruled for the breakdown of the talks that would be held between the National Government and the Clan del Golfo.

“The Clan del Golfo was not able to take the step towards a collective submission to justice that was being legally prepared. It seems to favor their businesses more and stay in those businesses and there is no possibility of negotiation. until that becomes political will in the hearts of the people who are illegal, then peace will have these difficulties”, President Petro pointed out in the radio program of the Presidency.

This after it was established that allegedly leaders of the Clan del Golfo would be behind the mining strike that affects Bajo Cauca due to the recent violent acts that have occurred in the midst of protests that have had confrontations with the public force.

In the midst of the armed actions that this illegal group has been carrying out, the president announced that it would not be possible to talk about peace with these provisions, for which reason he categorically rejects any type of attack against the population.

In this way, the president also pointed out his complete disagreement and closure of the channels for the talks with the Clan del Golfo because they did not comply with the cessation of hostilities against the civilian population that had been proposed since the beginning of the talks.