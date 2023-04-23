PETULANT AND UNADJUSTED SNPP MANAGER « News cde

CHORE – SAN PEDRO (Special Envoy) They communicate with us from the city of Chore where a situation is occurring that only demonstrates what happens when an ignorant person is given a little power, in this case according to the source who contacted us inside of the National Service for Professional Promotion, better known as SNPP, there is a lady named Geral Ojeda who is the current director, who some time ago was the bone of the current candidate for senator and former governor Carlos Giménez, and according to the source this would be the reason After being in the position she holds today where she mistreats the teachers and instructors who teach in this place, giving herself the importance that she does not have, the exact words of our source indicated that she behaves like a tilinga and a drunk. She brought a certain Basilides Bernal to work with her and between the two of them they mistreat the SNPP officials.

This arrogant Geral Ojeda is running for departmental councilor for the Colorado party, suffragantes! Imagine this woman with the position she aspires to, what will become of the Choreños?? And on top of that, our source asserted that she sticks to her hand with everything that is there, steals everything she can reach and takes to a Property that she has in Cocuerâ, on the way to San Pablo ex Cocuere. These people are unfortunate, they have not yet won, they are still nobody but they are already showing what intentions they want to reach the departmental board. The worst thing is that neither the leaders of the area want him close nor do they support him.

