Tostao boasted romantic photos with his new partner

Guigliola Valencia Castillo is 41 years old and quite successful in her profession. She apparently owns two dental clinics, one located in the department of Chocó and the other in Antioquia. Besides, She is the mother of a child under the age of 4 who she openly boasts on her social networks. The little boy is the product of a previous relationship that came to an end some time ago.

Tostao responds to those who criticize him for his new girlfriend

Tostao from the Chocquibtown group has been the topic of conversation in the entertainment world in recent days after confirming that he had made the decision to give himself a new chance at love, with a beautiful dentist and businesswoman.

The news caught many off guard, as they did not expect that the artist was already dating with someone else after separating from Goyo, the also artist and partner of his group, receiving a lot of criticism that the singer did not ignore.

It was so that Tostao in the last hours appeared on his Twitter account to talk about it and leave a message to those who do not accept his new love relationship and criticize him:

“I separated from my wife by mutual agreement, 14 months have passed, only my friends were around when the pineapple was not so sweet, now that I smile you make up stories and treat me the worst, where were you when I went through the sour thing. Life is short, live it”, the famous singer from the Colombian Pacific began writing.