Milan, does the strike in attack come from Serie A?

Il Milan has set his sights on a new striker for next season. Let’s talk about Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 DownloadSenegalese footballer from Salernitana. The ex Villareal is having a great season in the grenade. In a Milan that will in all likelihood greet Rebic and Origi it is clear that a player with Dia’s characteristics, capable of playing both wide in a trident and as a center forward, would be very useful on the Rossoneri chessboard. The Rossoneri are very active in this phase. Let’s see all the club’s negotiations at this stage.

Morata of Milan: 40%

Prices are up Alvaro Morata as the new centre-forward for next season. To relaunch the news is the Gazzetta dello Sportaccording to which the former Juventus striker is declining preferences. Morata is very attached to Italy, given that his wife, Alice Campiello, is Italian and for this reason she would appreciate a return to the Belpaese. The Spaniard played in two different periods at Juventus for a total of 185 appearances and 59 goals, but he wouldn’t turn down Milan. For this Maldini has already tested the ground, his contract will expire in 2024

Angelo Gabriel to Milan: 30%

According to the journalist Nicolò Schira, the Milan he is very interested in Angelo Gabriel. Santos’ Brazilian winger is very much liked by the Rossoneri who already in January made an attempt to secure him. The player for his part refused Flamengo, since he would like to play in Europe. His contract will expire in December 2024 and this makes the deal even more attractive. The Rossoneri at the moment have a decent advantage over other clubs, having already spoken with the player’s entourage. However, an agreement with Santos remains to be found and the negotiation is not simple.

Dia al Milan: 25%

Il Milan follows with great interest Yes. The Senegalese, in his first year in Serie A, scored 10 goals. Arrived in Campania on loan of 1 million with the right to buy at 12, the player is already worth double. In the summer, therefore, there could be a real auction on him, which is why Milan moved in advance. Dia could fill the role of both deputy Leao and deputy Giroud and the cost of him would be lower than for other targets. That’s why the Rossoneri follow him.

Blas al Milan: 25%

Ludovic Blas is back in the crosshairs of Milan. Having lost Aouar who has now chosen Roma, Maldini is looking for another quality player for the team. The Frenchman from Nantes will see his contract expire in 2024 and represents a good opportunity. The Rossoneri’s observers have seen him on several occasions and have been pleasantly surprised by the player. Blas also has admirers in the Premier League and has decided to leave the Canaries in the summer. The Rossoneri are in the running.

Mitoma al Milan: 10%

For next year’s attack there is also Kaoru Mitoma in the sights of Milan. The Japanese picked up for a paltry sum from Brighton in the summer of 2021 by Kawasaki Frontale, last summer he was filmed at the Union Saint Gilloise. This season he has become a staple of De Zerbi’s team, scoring 10 goals in the Premier League, Fa Cup and League Cup. Its value is close to 40 million euros, a figure that Milan cannot currently spend. In any case, the player likes it and could become a concrete target later on.

David Luciani