Pharmacy of the San Pedro and San Pablo Hospital will close this Friday

This Friday, July 28, the pharmacy of the ESE Hospital San Pedro y San Pablo in La Virginia will suspend its service, due to the change in the logistics operator in charge of the distribution of medicines and medical supplies.

The purpose of this decision is to ensure an adequate transition to the new operator, with the aim of guaranteeing efficiency and quality in customer service.

It is important to note that, during this day, the hospital’s medical services and emergency care will continue to operate normally. However, the pharmacy service will be restored on Saturday, July 29, starting at 7:00 in the morning.

