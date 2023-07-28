Home » The Ukrainian Kharlan beats the Russian Smirnova but does not shake hands, she protests – Corriere TV
Sports

The Ukrainian Kharlan beats the Russian Smirnova but does not shake hands, she protests – Corriere TV

by admin
The Ukrainian Kharlan beats the Russian Smirnova but does not shake hands, she protests – Corriere TV

Moments of tension at the Fencing World Championships in Milan: the Russian blocked the platform for 45 minutes

The Ukrainian Olga Kharlan, reigning fencing world champion, was disqualified in the first round match at the world championships in Milan she had refused to squeeze the hand to the Russian Anna Smirnova, offering her only the weapon. The decision came after Smirnova’s protest, beaten on the platform 15-7, but who for over an hour had prevented the dispute of other matches by staging a protest on the platform and asking for the opponent’s disqualification as per the regulation. At the end of the match, the referee had awarded Kharlan the victory, but the judges, an hour and a half after the end of the match, were forced to review the video and disqualify the Ukrainian athlete for violating article 122 of the international fencing code of conduct.

According to the regulation, when the Russian reached out her hand to her opponent she could not refuse to shake it and hence the decision to disqualify her (although homologating the result on the platform). Consequently, in the second round she ahead of Bulgarian Ylieva who should have faced Kharlan. Kharlan’s exclusion from the individual saber competition should also lead to the exclusion of the entire Ukraine team from the team competition, as per the regulation. We are now awaiting the official announcement from the International Federation, with the start of the women’s team tournament scheduled for Saturday. (LaPresse)

July 27, 2023 – Updated July 27, 2023, 3:28 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Alcaraz wins Wimbledon final against Djokovic in five...

BVB access: Sabitzer not only reports good things...

World Fencing Championships, Tommaso Marini wins gold in...

Australian freestyle relay swims world record at World...

Rafael Baca Signs Three-Year Contract with Monterrey Bay...

Fencing, feat of the blue Marini: he beats...

Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Argentina...

Football, Comiso out of the Championship of Excellence

Football: First of all, no spectator exclusion in...

INTERNATIONAL SKYRACE VALMALENCO VALPOSCHIAVO | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy