SCARMAGNO

Half of the roof of the municipal building will soon be occupied by photovoltaic solar panels capable of producing clean renewable energy with a consequent important contribution to energy saving. The council has in fact approved the feasibility study drawn up by surveyor Luca Gianoglio Vercellino with a study in Tonengo di Mazzè, who illustrated the proposal for a photovoltaic system with storage batteries, a proposal formulated by the specialized company Sit Impianti Tecnologico di Strambino.

The total cost foreseen for the intervention is 50 thousand euros, but in addition to the installation of the photovoltaic panels, it also provides for works to refurbish the roof before the construction of the new photovoltaic system and the painting of the town hall.

The proposal presented by Sit provides in detail for the construction of a photovoltaic system with the installation of 26 monocrystalline photovoltaic modules of 410 watts each, on the roof of the municipal building, for a power of 10.66 kWp, an inverter and a system energy storage with two battery modules.

The turnkey proposal, in addition to the necessary support structures and plant design, also includes connection practices with the distribution body, Terna and Gse, the two-year warranty on the installation, 10 years on the inverter and the accumulation system, of 12 years of the manufacturer’s warranties on any defects in the installed modules, of 25 years on the minimum productivity of 80 per cent of the initial production capacity.

The proposal of the local company Sit Impianti Tecnologi also includes the contribution for the disposal of the modules at the end of the cycle, after 25 years of operation.

The municipal technician Luca Gianoglio Vercellino now has the task of requesting the executive project of the intervention in order to then proceed with the issuance of the tender notice. –