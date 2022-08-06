SALICE TERME

Salicevallestaffora reappears in the Third category championship, after four years of activity entirely dedicated to the youth sector. The team will be made up largely of boys who left the junior team, which last year finished fifth in the provincial championship. «After six years of activity we are fulfilling this dream – explains Alessandro Zanolla, technical manager of the youth sector – I have to thank Ennio Tundis, who has given a lot to this club and has now started a new experience within the Federation. In these six years we have grown a lot, from all points of view, and the idea of ​​participating in the third category stems from the desire to give our boys the opportunity to compete with the first team ».

Leading the Salicese team in Third will be Claudio Gatti, assisted by Vittorio Graziadei. The first team will work in synergy with the Salice Under 19 team, coached by Lorenzo Ascagni, new entry in Salicevallestaffora. «We will have a very young team, made up of boys born in 2003, 2002, and 2001 with some experience. We start with the idea of ​​having a more than decent championship, highlighting the young people of the nursery », explains Zanolla. Parallel to the first team, Salicevallestaffora continues in the care of its youth sphere; at the start of the new season, there will be the Under 17 team, led by Mr. Zanolla, the Under 16 team coached by Giacomo Campagnoli, and the Under 14 team with Alessandro Proserpio at the helm. The basic activity of the Salicese team will be directed by Giulia Zecchino.—