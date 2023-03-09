One of the people who was forced to jump into the water remains unaccounted for | The defendants fled after reaching the coast with the boat, on January 24

The Civil Guard of Ceuta has arrested this Thursday two people accused of four crimes of homicide by having thrown several Moroccan immigrants into the sea so as not to be detained by the agents when they approached the coast of Ceuta with nine immigrants on board, four of whom died and one is unaccounted for.

As reported in a statement by the armed institute, the events occurred at 10:20 a.m. on January 24 when from an inflatable boatdespite a strong easterly storm, several people were forced to throw themselves into the sea who were on board near the Sarchal coast of Ceuta.

The inflatable boat headed towards the Ceuta marina and two people who occupied it fled after leaving it without mooring inside the port, and cannot be intercepted.

The Civil Guard located three people on the same shore of the beach, immigrants from Morocco alreadyThe day after the events, the lifeless body of a Moroccan man was recovered by the GEAS of the Civil Guard inside the port.

The appearance in different networks of videos about the occupants of the inflatable boat allowed the identification of the located corpse.

Due to the statements made by some of the survivors, it was learned that, despite the harshness of the sea, forced to throw themselves into the water with no means to stay afloat.

The number of corpses was increasing since The GEAS recovered another body on January 31 on the beach of ‘La Ribera’ and on February 2, two more bodies in the south bay.

The investigation, dubbed the ‘Kraken Ceuta’ operation, culminated this Thursday with the arrest of MLAH, 23 years old and born in Ceuta, and ME, 20 years old and born in Morocco.

The boat, which has been intervened, was occupied for its transfer from the Moroccan coasts to the Ceuta coast by a total of nine people, four of them identified corpses, three were intercepted by the National Police on the beach and no complaint was filed some with respect to the other two, although it was learned that one was back in Morocco and the whereabouts of the other are unknown.

The detainees will be brought to justice as alleged perpetrators of four crimes of homicide and another against the rights of foreign citizens.