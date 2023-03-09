The Medellín Philharmonic will perform in 2023 serenades in iconic venues of the city such as the Museum of Antioquia, the Explora Park, the Medellín River, the Botanical Garden, among many others.

Bolívar Park will be the first meeting place to start the calendar of “Philharmonic Serenade”. This Sunday, March 12, will be the first presentation, with a brass and percussion ensemble from Filarmed in this traditional downtown park.

Music and memories of Parque Bolívar will be the name of the event that will begin at 11:00 in the morning. The protagonists will be the brilliant and majestic sounds of the most powerful sections of the orchestra, brass and percussion. Admission is free.

The Sunday retreat, a city tradition

The traditional retreat that began in 1892, consists of a meeting of musicians and departmental bands in Parque Bolívar, is considered a national symbol. It is also known as the “music lover’s mass” for being one hour before the noon mass on Sundays. This activity was a habit of many people from all over Medellín, who came to Parque Bolívar, located in the downtown area of ​​the city, to start the day with the traditional “Retreat” and then continue with the mass in the Metropolitan Cathedral. .

Bolívar Park is considered one of the emblematic sites of Medellín for its historical and cultural symbolism. Around it are located several places of cultural importance: on the north side the Metropolitan Cathedral of Medellín and on the southeast the Lido Theater. You can also see some of the old houses that in the past made up the most luxurious residential sector of the Center.

The power of brass and percussion

The concert will feature pieces from various parts of the world. To the rhythm of jazz, mambo, porros and brilliant music, the Filarmed brass and percussion ensemble will perform New York New York by John Kander and Fred Ebb, Marcha Radetzky by Johann Strauss, Mambo N° 5 by Dámaso Pérez, Golfo de Morrosquillo by Pedro Laza and San Carlos de Peyo Torres, among others.

The arrangements for the ensemble —which includes horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba and percussion— were made by Ramón Paniagua, Filarmed’s trumpet assistant.

EVENT INFORMATION Date: Sunday March 12 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: Bolivar Park Free entrance