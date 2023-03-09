Home World Berlin authorizes topless use in public swimming pools
Berlin authorizes topless use in public swimming pools

Berlin authorizes topless use in public swimming pools

Free topless for everyone in Berlin’s public swimming pools. This was announced by the state government of the German capital. The new rules that allow anyone to swim without covering their torso follow a discrimination complaint filed by a woman who was not allowed to go topless in a Berlin swimming pool.

The woman had turned to the Senate Equal Treatment Ombudsman’s Office to request that women, like men, be allowed to swim topless, said the Berlin Senate for Justice, Diversity and Anti-Discrimination. In reaction to the complaint and the ombudsman’s involvement in the case, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which manages the city’s public swimming pools, has decided to change its dress code, the statement said.

“The Ombudsman’s Office warmly welcomes the Baederbetriebe’s decision, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for Baederbetriebe personnel,” said Doris Liebscher, head of the ombudsman’s office. In the past, women who bared their breasts in Berlin swimming pools were asked to cover up or leave the pool, and were sometimes even asked not to return. “Now it is important that the regulation is applied consistently and that there are no more bans and expulsions,” Liebscher said.

Berlin is known for being a very liberal city when it comes to customs. For example, there are also nudist areas in the Tiergarten park and on the beaches of Lake Wannsee. And swimming pools, in Germany but also elsewhere in Europe, have become places of clash of civilizations over the years. Just think of the ban on wearing he burkinione-piece swimsuit that also covers the head and is adopted by Muslims (Grenoblein France, approved it in public swimming pools, amid controversy, last May).
Göttingen was the first city in Germany, one year ago, to allow topless in public swimming pools.

