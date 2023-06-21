Picasso shines in Turin’s autumn – Turin

Pablo Picasso, Paul Popper, Popper Collections. Getty Images, 1960 | Courtesy © Succession Picasso 2023

Torino – On the fiftieth anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death, Turin too celebrates the modernist genius with a major exhibition focused above all on the graphic arts.

From 12 October to 14 January in the eighteenth-century rooms of Palazzo Saluzzo Paesana, over 300 works by the Andalusian genius who died on 8 April 1973 in Mougins, on the French Riviera, at the age of 91, will enrich the great exhibition Picasso. Appointment organized by Radar Eventi Culturali, Extramuseum art and science, PTK Piemonteticket, in close collaboration with the Administration Picasso and included in the official calendar of celebrations half a century after the death of the great artist.

The path curated by Jean Christophe Hubert, including lithographs, engravings, but also photographs, ceramics, sculptures, will be accompanied by a photographic journey into the life of the genius, curated by David Lawrence of Templar de Presse, dedicated to the Cubist brush who, with his creativity and multifaceted activity in all the arts represented a decisive link between the nineteenth-century tradition and contemporary art.

Pablo Picasso, The Smoker | Copyright Picasso Estate 2023

“As curator of the exhibition – comments Jean Christophe Hubert – I am very proud to present the artist’s creative spirit also in relation to the graphic arts. Often overlooked, this aspect nonetheless sums up perfectly the conclusion of the immense artistic legacy left by Picasso in 1973”.

The exhibition explores the life and career of the painter capable of crossing the boundaries of his own culture, creating universal symbols such as Guernicaemblem of the refusal of war and the defense of human rights.

From 12 October the exhibition will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 7 pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 7 pm. Reservations are recommended. Tickets are already available on the website www.ticket.it.

