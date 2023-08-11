Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Friday August 11, 2023
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday August 11, 2023

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday August 11, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Friday, August 11, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, trikes and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

